Artists called to create welcoming works for Jeremy Ranch, Pinebrook roundabouts

The Summit County Public Arts Advisory Board , which heads a nonprofit in charge of the area’s public art, is looking for artists to create pieces for the two roundabouts at Interstate 80’s Jeremy Ranch and Pinebrook exits, something that can serve as a “welcoming entrance” to the county.

The board was previously evaluating candidates in March 2020, so technically before Salt Lake City got its 9th and 9th whale in April 2022.

“I think we were ready to start going out to the public, I think we were ready to start contracting with some finalists and the world shut down because of COVID-19,” Abby Phillips, the board’s marketing director, said.

The public arts board says it wants to “[embody] the values of the local landscape, culture, history and/or wildlife.”

“[The area] is really a wonderful focal point, and really looked at as a gateway into Summit County,” Phillips said. “So this public art really has an opportunity to speak to the sense of place of our community.”

The board has budgeted a total of $194,000 for the commissions at both roundabouts. Three finalists from the “request for qualifications” process will get an extra $2,000 too.

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 12, 2024.