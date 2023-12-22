Christmas 2023: What’s open and closed in Summit and Wasatch counties

Park City, Summit County, Heber City and Wasatch County government offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 25.

Post Office

Sunday: Closed, no mail delivery

Monday: Closed, no mail delivery

Park City MARC

Sunday: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Monday: Closed

Basin Recreation Field House

Sunday: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Monday: Closed

Park City Library

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Closed

Summit County Library

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Closed

Wasatch County Library

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Monday: Closed

Grocery stores will operate with holiday hours Sunday and will be closed Monday. Liquor stores are closed on Christmas.

And the Christmas holiday will delay some Republic Services garbage routes in Summit County this week.

If your regularly service day is Monday, your trash will be picked up Tuesday, Tuesday routes will be picked up on Wednesday, and so forth.

Friday routes will be picked up Saturday.

In Wasatch County, if your trash is collected on Mondays, this week it will be emptied Tuesday.