© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Christmas 2023: What’s open and closed in Summit and Wasatch counties

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 22, 2023 at 5:44 PM MST
Park City's two Fresh Market locations have different hours on Christmas. The downtown store is open all day and night; the Quarry Village store closes at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and is closed Christmas Day. Other chains have varying hours, so call your go-to before heading out.
Associated Press
Park City's two Fresh Market locations have different hours on Christmas. The downtown store is open all day and night; the Quarry Village store closes at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and is closed Christmas Day. Other chains have varying hours, so call your go-to before heading out.

Government offices, liquor stores and libraries will all be closed for the Christmas holiday.

Park City, Summit County, Heber City and Wasatch County government offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 25.

Post Office
Sunday: Closed, no mail delivery
Monday: Closed, no mail delivery

Park City MARC
Sunday: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
Monday: Closed

Basin Recreation Field House
Sunday: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
Monday: Closed

Park City Library
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Closed

Summit County Library
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Closed

Wasatch County Library
Sunday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Monday: Closed

Grocery stores will operate with holiday hours Sunday and will be closed Monday. Liquor stores are closed on Christmas.

And the Christmas holiday will delay some Republic Services garbage routes in Summit County this week.

If your regularly service day is Monday, your trash will be picked up Tuesday, Tuesday routes will be picked up on Wednesday, and so forth.

Friday routes will be picked up Saturday.

In Wasatch County, if your trash is collected on Mondays, this week it will be emptied Tuesday.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver