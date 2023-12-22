Christmas 2023: What’s open and closed in Summit and Wasatch counties
Government offices, liquor stores and libraries will all be closed for the Christmas holiday.
Park City, Summit County, Heber City and Wasatch County government offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 25.
Post Office
Sunday: Closed, no mail delivery
Monday: Closed, no mail delivery
Park City MARC
Sunday: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
Monday: Closed
Basin Recreation Field House
Sunday: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
Monday: Closed
Park City Library
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Closed
Summit County Library
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Closed
Wasatch County Library
Sunday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Monday: Closed
Grocery stores will operate with holiday hours Sunday and will be closed Monday. Liquor stores are closed on Christmas.
And the Christmas holiday will delay some Republic Services garbage routes in Summit County this week.
If your regularly service day is Monday, your trash will be picked up Tuesday, Tuesday routes will be picked up on Wednesday, and so forth.
Friday routes will be picked up Saturday.
In Wasatch County, if your trash is collected on Mondays, this week it will be emptied Tuesday.