Pinebrook man warns neighbors after alleged Christmas Eve theft

Tim Flanagan left his upper Pinebrook home around 11 a.m. Christmas Eve and got back around 2 p.m., when he noticed his mountain bike was gone.

“I was walking down the driveway—I know exactly what the treads of my mountain bike looks like—like, ‘Why are there bike treads in the snow on the side of the driveway?’” he said.

It’s a nice bike—a white Specialized StumpJumper Evo Expert—but Flanagan thought it was odd that a thief didn’t take his other bikes, skis or anything else of value from the garage.

Deputies from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office came out the same day to investigate. Sheriff’s spokesperson Kacey Bates told KPCW they don’t have any leads right now.

The only theory that makes sense to Flanagan is that a delivery driver came by the house. He doubts anyone would be going up his steep, dead-end street and driveway for no reason.

There were a few deliveries between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. when he was away from the house Dec. 24.

One of those was from the third-party delivery, which contracts individual drivers similar to rideshare and food-delivery apps. That driver handed Flanagan a package in his driveway as he pulled out Sunday.

He thinks he closed the garage door, but says he can’t be sure.

He also received an Amazon delivery while he was out, but it’s not the usual delivery drivers Flanagan thinks would take the bike.

“A normal Amazon driver—Amazon knows who they are. Normal UPS driver—that's a good job, those guys know who they are,” he said. “I recognize the FedEx guy who comes through.”

He says that when there’s an increased volume of deliveries during the holidays, independent contractors in their personal vehicles could be coming to the house. With those drivers, he says, there could be a lack of oversight.

Flanagan says he reached out to the third-party delivery company himself and was told the company asked the driver if they’d taken his bicycle. The driver denied the claim.

Flanagan thought he had video footage of the incident from his Ring doorbell, but the footage didn’t save because he didn’t pay for a subscription. He did provide the sheriff’s office with the serial number of the bike, which he registered with Specialized.

A bike like Flanagan’s costs $6,500, which would make the theft a felony. The incident is under investigation by the county sheriff’s office.