Ultra-exclusive Wasatch Peaks Ranch won’t stay quiet any longer

An excavator on cat tracks led a parade of yellow construction vehicles lumbering down the smooth blacktop that connects the private Wasatch Peaks Ranch to the rest of civilization. In their slow march, they passed the skeletons of grandiose new homes and a scattering of trailers and trucks where the village for the ultra-luxe ski and golf resort is planned. Next to those, a blanket of untouched snow covered the recently completed, not-yet-played 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Fazio.

Ed Schultz, the managing director of Wasatch Peaks Ranch, winced as he drove his black truck around the parade.

“It hurts,” Shultz said, “seeing the equipment leave.”

A week earlier, a 2nd District judge issued a preliminary injunction against the resort, effectively stopping all construction and development in its tracks. So, except for the construction of roof coverings to preserve the rough-framed homes and what Schultz described as a few projects that would adversely affect the environment if stalled, what was once a bustling development site has fallen quiet.

That’s a problem for the resort. Schultz realizes that Wasatch Peaks Ranch’s own silence, even while engaged in a yearslong legal battle that could ultimately determine its survival, left a communication void.

For the full story, visit sltrib.com.