Proposed Canyons Village gondola up for vote

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published January 8, 2024 at 2:30 PM MST
A rendering of the proposed Sunrise Gondola, which would run from the Canyons Village base to the Red Pine Lodge.
Summit County, Utah
Upgrading the existing Sunrise Lift at Park City Mountain into a new 10-person gondola could take a step forward Tuesday.

If built, the new Sunrise Gondola would provide Canyons Village skiers and riders a third portal to get up on the mountain.

The base of the gondola would replace the existing Sunrise lift, near the Pendry and Hyatt Centric hotels.

The gondola would consist of 18 lift towers, running over 6,200 feet in length, with a vertical rise over 1,100 feet. Similar to the Red Pine Gondola, the Sunrise Gondola would drop skiers and riders near the Red Pine Lodge.

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission could issue a recommendation for or against the project at their meeting Tuesday evening.

The gondola requires final approval from Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt. But first, Putt has asked for the commission to make a recommendation.

The commission was scheduled to address the proposal at a meeting in December, but Park City Mountain asked to delay without citing a specific reason.

The development director’s ultimate decision is administrative, which means as long as the resort is complying with code, it can build the new gondola.

A staff report prepared for the meeting finds that the project does comply with all applicable code. Public comment sent to the commission outlines the wide support for the new lift.

The public has another chance to comment at the meeting Tuesday, which will begin at 6 p.m. at the Sheldon Richins Building in Kimball Junction.

Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
