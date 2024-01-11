© 2024 KPCW

Coalville councilmember resigns midway through 5th term

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published January 11, 2024 at 5:14 PM MST
Steven Richins
Coalville City
Steven Richins

Steven Richins resigned his post on Coalville City Council Jan. 8 after 18 years.

After nearly two decades, Richins says it’s time to step aside.

“I just decided that it was time to move on and let somebody else take over because I think I’ve been there long enough,” he told KPCW.

Steven Richins' resignation letter
Mark Marsh
Steven Richins' resignation letter

Richins submitted his resignation to Mayor Mark Marsh in writing. He admitted it might have come as a surprise to his fellow councilmembers.

“I probably made a lot of friends [while on council], and at times I think maybe I've lost a few friends,” Richins reflected, “but I hope I did what was right for Coalville.”

He hopes his replacement is “level-headed” and has an open mind, so they can make wise decisions.

Coalville City is accepting letters of interest from anyone who’d like to serve the rest of Richins’ term, which expires Jan. 1, 2026.

To qualify, a resident needs to be a U.S. citizen registered to vote in Coalville, have lived in Coalville for the year prior to appointment and cannot be a convicted felon.

The city council will vote on a replacement at its meeting Jan. 29, and the appointment will be effective immediately.

To be considered, submit a letter of interest to City Recorder Trevor Devey by 5 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 23.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas