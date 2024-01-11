Coalville councilmember resigns midway through 5th term

After nearly two decades, Richins says it’s time to step aside.

“I just decided that it was time to move on and let somebody else take over because I think I’ve been there long enough,” he told KPCW.

Mark Marsh Steven Richins' resignation letter

Richins submitted his resignation to Mayor Mark Marsh in writing. He admitted it might have come as a surprise to his fellow councilmembers.

“I probably made a lot of friends [while on council], and at times I think maybe I've lost a few friends,” Richins reflected, “but I hope I did what was right for Coalville.”

He hopes his replacement is “level-headed” and has an open mind, so they can make wise decisions.

Coalville City is accepting letters of interest from anyone who’d like to serve the rest of Richins’ term, which expires Jan. 1, 2026.

To qualify, a resident needs to be a U.S. citizen registered to vote in Coalville, have lived in Coalville for the year prior to appointment and cannot be a convicted felon.

The city council will vote on a replacement at its meeting Jan. 29, and the appointment will be effective immediately.

To be considered, submit a letter of interest to City Recorder Trevor Devey by 5 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 23.