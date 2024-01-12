© 2024 KPCW

What is open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 12, 2024 at 2:00 PM MST
The U.S. Post Offices will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, Jan. 15.
Damian Dovarganes
/
AP
The U.S. Post Offices will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, Jan. 15.

Park City, Summit County, Heber City and Wasatch County government offices will be closed Jan. 15.

State Liquor Stores
Monday: Closed

Post Offices
Monday: Closed, no mail delivery

Park City MARC
Monday: Regular hours

Basin Recreation Field House
Monday: Regular hours

Park City Library
Monday: Closed

Summit County Library
Monday: Closed

Wasatch County Library
Monday: Closed

Republic Services will run as scheduled with Summit County trash collection Monday.
In Wasatch County, trash pickup will be delayed. All Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday.
Summit County
