What is open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024
Park City, Summit County, Heber City and Wasatch County government offices will be closed Jan. 15.
State Liquor Stores
Monday: Closed
Post Offices
Monday: Closed, no mail delivery
Park City MARC
Monday: Regular hours
Basin Recreation Field House
Monday: Regular hours
Park City Library
Monday: Closed
Summit County Library
Monday: Closed
Wasatch County Library
Monday: Closed
Republic Services will run as scheduled with Summit County trash collection Monday.
In Wasatch County, trash pickup will be delayed. All Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday.