What is open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024

Park City, Summit County, Heber City and Wasatch County government offices will be closed Jan. 15.

State Liquor Stores

Monday: Closed

Post Offices

Monday: Closed, no mail delivery

Park City MARC

Monday: Regular hours

Basin Recreation Field House

Monday: Regular hours

Park City Library

Monday: Closed

Summit County Library

Monday: Closed

Wasatch County Library

Monday: Closed

Republic Services will run as scheduled with Summit County trash collection Monday.

In Wasatch County, trash pickup will be delayed. All Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday.