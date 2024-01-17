Kamas open house lets residents weigh in on Ure Ranch’s future

Summit County began the process of purchasing the 834-acre ranch in March 2023. It put $5 million down on the full purchase price of $25 million.

The county has until 2027 to close on the property, but it’s already planning what to do with it.

Elected leaders have always been clear the majority of the land will be open space, but not necessarily all of it.

At the open house Jan. 22, residents have the opportunity to say what the rest of it should be used for. Possibilities included in Summit County’s advertisements include historic preservation, education space, community gathering venues, recreation, continued agriculture and ranching, and community housing or local family businesses.

The latter would mean part of the ranch gets developed, which may come as a surprise to nearby residents who prize the area's rural feel, like Andrew Bath.

“Now, I hear more of that Summit County might be developing that ground,” Bath said. “And I'm like, well, when did Summit County become a developer?”

But that’s just what the county officials are considering given high housing costs and low inventory.

Affordable housing, particularly “generational housing,” is becoming an issue on Summit County’s east side, where children may be priced out of the town where they grew up as outsiders move in.

A committee of Summit County and Park City staff and elected officials has met for months to explore a regional housing authority.

A housing authority could take affordable housing development into its own hands, instead of relying on the private sector. Kamas is represented on the housing authority committee by City Councilmember Jessica Bateman

At a joint Park City and Summit County meeting Nov. 14, County Councilmember Roger Armstrong said the county can use its property for affordable housing.

“We’ve got the abilities to do that. We've got the Ure Ranch; a portion of that might be appropriate for housing,” Armstrong said. “We've got other parcels that we would continue to acquire.”

The ranch will be one of many parcels Summit County owns. Nothing will happen on the property until the purchase is complete and residents have spoken.

Summit County’s first effort at collecting resident feedback is Monday’s open house. It will be Jan. 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kamas’ library, 110 N. Main Street.

Childcare and light dinner will be provided.