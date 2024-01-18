Two arrested after stolen truck slides off US 40 in Summit County

Summit County Sherriff deputies were called about a truck stuck in the median on State Route 40 which turned out to be stolen.

A man and woman were with the car. The man, 31-year-old Andrew Shiozaki, told deputies a second man who was taller had been driving and had run away from the truck and down the highway. However, deputies say there weren’t any footprints in the snow leading from the truck to the road. They also say the driver’s seat was adjusted for a shorter person and Shiozaki is 5’6” tall.

The woman, 27-year-old Haylee Betts, and Shiozaki had conflicting accounts about who was driving the truck. Shiozaki told deputies he didn’t know the driver but that he picked up the pair in Heber. Betts told deputies Shiozaki did know the driver and he picked them up in Vernal.

Deputies found drugs in the truck and in Betts’ purse. They say several knives and brass knuckles were in Shiozaki’s bag.

Betts was on probation and Shiozaki was on parole. According to court documents, Shiozaki has previous felony and violent crime convictions.

Deputies took Betts and Shiozaki into custody accused of drug, weapons and stolen vehicle offenses.