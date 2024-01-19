Summit County surveys people experiencing homelessness to help unsheltered statewide

The annual statewide point-in-time count this year is Jan. 25 to 27. It’s when volunteers count and interview every person experiencing homelessness in Utah. This data helps Utah lawmakers understand how many individuals and families find themselves in the situation.

Heather Hogue heads the count in Summit County. She said the local count differs from the one in Salt Lake.

“We've got a pretty good handle of who in our community are experiencing homelessness, particularly unsheltered homelessness," she said. "So, we're mostly looking for people that we don't know about.”

Hogue said there’s a two-pronged approach to the count: locating unknown unsheltered people and reaching out to those they already know.

Utah is seeing higher rates of senior homelessness and people being priced out of their homes.

“Summit County in particular, we see seasonal workers that we sometimes find," Hogue said. "So, it's a little unpredictable about who will find that we don't know about.”

She said volunteers usually find fewer than 10 new unsheltered people in Summit County.

“Summit County in particular is a really hearty place to live," Hogue said. "So, the people that we know that are unsheltered are camping, they're hard to find, they don't want to be found. They don't want to be disturbed. And they're very good at staying hidden.”

Then there is an additional day count in Summit County facilities that work to end homelessness and poverty, like at the Christian Center of Park City and food pantries.

She said, overall, there are over 40 people experiencing homelessness in the county.

Hogue said while Summit County is not as visible when it comes to homeless services, a team of nonprofits works together to support people experiencing homelessness throughout the Wasatch Back.