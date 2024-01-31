High Valley Transit bus overheats on morning commute

One of High Valley Transit’s 101 buses pulled into Canyons Village smoking, as if it were on fire.

But High Valley Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez says the smoke was just steam.

The idler pulley froze up and broke the serpentine belt,” she told KPCW. “This caused the bus to overheat.”

The belt allows a vehicle engine to power secondary devices like its air conditioning and water pump. In this case, the belt broke when the pulley froze, which meant the engine couldn’t circulate coolant.

According to Rodriguez, the bus returned to Ecker Hill Middle School for High Valley’s technicians to repair.