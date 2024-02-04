Annual Leadership 101 event happens Friday

Whether you’ve been in town for a year or 10, Leadership 101 is an opportunity to learn more about the issues facing Summit County as well as hear from the leaders who are making the decisions.

The day-long event is Friday, Feb. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Blair Education Center at Park City Hospital.

Park City Leadership Director Myles Rademan says it’s a barrage of information in a day.

“You're really going to learn a lot,” Rademan said. “So, if you're interested in the issues that are impacting the city, kind of and the county, on a day-to-day basis, this is the this is the fire hose of information that you've been waiting for. Because one after another, we have speakers all day long.”

The Park City Mayor and chair of the Summit Couty Council will welcome participants followed by Rademan making a short slide show presentation titled, “Honoring Our Past.”

Other topics and personalities will include long-time resident and developer Bill Coleman giving an overview of future development; Summit County Community Development Directgor Pat Putt reviewing major developments and Heber City Manager Matt Brower previewing the redevelopment of Heber’s downtown.

And it goes on from there…

“We'll talk about the Olympics. Colin Hilton [of the Utah Olympic Park] will be there. Jamie Johnson will talk about real estate. We'll talk about sustainable tourism, what we're doing for that and the future of our schools – that always comes up and we have more speakers after that. It keeps going and going,” he said.”

Rademan warns there is a lot of content in a very concentrated form

“And people walk out kind of exhausted, I have them including me, because you're hearing from a lot of people who are very passionate about these issues,” he said. “But it also I think people leave hopeful. And people leave energized, saying, ‘Wow, people are really thinking about these things.”

Registration is $50 which provides for lunch and snacks. A link to register is in the web version of this report at kpcw.org.

Also save the date for the annual Community Leadership Lecture on Monday, May 18. This year’s lecture will be a panel of six people from different resort communities who will talk about how their communities are dealing with the new reality of ski resort business.