Summit County sheriff launching app to communicate directly with public

The app is, aptly, called “The Sheriff App.”

It will allow Summit County deputies to alert residents about everything from accidents to threats to public safety concerns. Residents can also use it to communicate directly with the sheriff’s office.

“People can call in…and text message through that platform. We're really excited about getting that started,” Chief Deputy Kacey Bates said.

It’s not designed to replace 911. Nor is it designed to replace Summit County’s existing emergency alert system EverBridge.

But Bates says there might be some redundancy during high-priority events as the sheriff’s office pushes out notifications on all platforms.

Only those who download The Sheriff App will get notifications from it.

The app is used across the United States and advertises that users can submit a tip, view their local most wanted page, see a map of sex offenders and more.

“There actually have been a lot of different agencies, not in Utah but in other states, that have utilized it, and they have found it to be very helpful in connecting to the public,” Bates said.

The sheriff's office plans to put contact information on the app, including for school resource officers. That way parents can reach their child’s SRO directly.

It’s a way, Bates said, to make policing more personalized.