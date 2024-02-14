Woman who crashed into Kimball Junction business arrested for DUI

A woman driving on Center Drive in Kimball Junction crashed into the front of Hill’s Kitchen restaurant around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Summit County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Kacey Bates said.

The crash shattered one of the restaurant’s windows, according to the Park City Fire Marshal Mike Owens. No injuries were reported.

Bates said the woman was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. She said the driver was trying to park when she hit the gas instead.

A Hill’s Kitchen employee said the restaurant remains open after the accident.