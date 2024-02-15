Powder Cats render aid after Summit County snowmobilers crash with snowcat

The crash happened Feb. 9 near the top of Weber Canyon.

Park City Powder Cats, a company that takes expert skiers to remote terrain on the 1000 Peaks Ranch, told KPCW three of their snowcats were climbing the canyon when a snowmobile appeared.

A father, his son and a friend were on the sled.

The first snowcat stopped when they approached. The Powder Cats said the snowmobile swung around the first cat and went to pass the second.

South Summit Fire Chief Scott Thorell said that took the men up an embankment, and their snowmobile tipped over. They fell under the treads of the second Powder Cats vehicle and weren’t wearing helmets.

A representative for Park City Powder Cats said their employees rendered aid until the Utah Department of Natural Resources, Summit County Search and Rescue and South Summit Fire District EMS arrived.

Thorell said all three men went to the hospital, two of them in critical condition, and are expected to survive.

Powder Cats representatives visited the men in the hospital where one remained in critical condition as of Feb 15.

Powder Cats got its skiers home safely after the crash.