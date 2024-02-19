Incoming storm to bring snow, rain to Wasatch Back

Temperatures in Park City breached 40 degrees (F) Monday, above average for this time of year. ABC4 Meteorologist Thomas Geboy said temperatures are expected to drop Tuesday as a snow storm moves in.

“We already do have Winter Weather Advisories posted for the Wasatch Mountains, and that’s mainly going to be above 7,000 feet,” Geboy said. “Those are going to continue into Wednesday as we could definitely see half a foot plus, maybe getting one to two feet in some spots.”

If temperatures don’t cool in time, Geboy said some areas of Park City could see rain.

Heber City, which sits at an elevation of less than 6,000 feet, is expected to just get rain from the storm, according to the National Weather Service.

Still, the Utah Department of Transportation is urging caution for Tuesday commutes, specifically in Parleys Canyon and on U.S. 40 between Heber and Park City.

Local resorts are expected to benefit.

Forecasting site Open Snow is predicting both Park City Mountain and Deer Valley will get at least a foot of snow between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Skiers and riders can also cross their fingers for a storm early next week that is expected to bring at least another foot to the mountains.