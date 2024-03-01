Two seats available on both east, west Summit County planning commissions

The county is split between the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission and Eastern Summit County Planning Commission. There are two seats open on each one.

The boards review development proposals and ensure applicants are complying with planning and zoning code.

Community Development Director Pat Putt likes to compare planning commissioners to the self-sacrificing Roman Cinncinatus "who was known for such an immense sense of civic duty that, when needed, he would lay his plow down, walk out of the field, and go out to provide leadership and do battle for what's right for his fellow citizens."

"That's what a planning commissioner does," he told KPCW.

Indeed, commissioners can amend the development code and the county’s two general plans.

“They develop how we implement that vision in that plan by developing zoning regulations and zoning maps. They spend a tremendous amount of their time as well administering that zoning ordinance by comparing those requirements against development plans,” Putt explained.

It’s that two-step of writing the code and then administering it.

Basin planners are reviewing projects at Canyons Village, where development is set to accelerate. A major proposal coming down the pike is a garage that would consolidate all Canyons parking on top of the Cabriolet Lot.

The biggest thing eastside planners are reviewing right now is the Cedar Crest Village proposal. It’s a town-sized development proposed for Hoytsville that would be the county’s first effort at clustered development.

“I can't emphasize how important of a role [commissioner] is,” Putt said, “particularly now, with all of the issues that we're seeing, all of the growth that we're seeing.”

Commissioners are limited to three 3-year terms. None of the commissioners whose terms expire this year have reached that limit, according to Putt.

John Kucera and Tyann Mooney can reapply on the Snyderville Basin side. Alex Peterson and Don Sargent can reapply on the east side.

Applications are due Wednesday, March 13, at 5 p.m.

Apply online at summitcounty.org. You must specify which board you are applying for.

Click here to see what other county boards are available.