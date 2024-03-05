Local Olympian charged with domestic violence, assault

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated Camerota was charged with attempted homicide. We have since learned this charge was listed due to a clerical error in the Third District Court. Camerota faces charges of assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Camerota, 39, competed at the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympic Games. He won a silver medal in 2010 for the Nordic combined team event.

He is now accused of domestic violence and assault.

The charges stem from an incident in Park City Jan. 17 where minors were present.

Camerota was arrested and charged with assault and domestic violence. He was released on bail a few days later.

A protective order was filed against him shortly after. At the beginning of February, the charges against him were upgraded to aggravated assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Camerota will make his initial appearance in Third District Court on March 15.

His attorney, Jessica Peterson, was not immediately available to comment.

Summit County attorney Margaret Olson said she is unable to comment on pending litigation.

Camerota has lived in Park City since he was 6 years old. After retiring from competition, he worked as a ski jump coach for the Park City Nordic Ski Club.

Resources are available for survivors of domestic violence in Summit County. Peace House’s 24/7 helpline is (800) 647-9161.