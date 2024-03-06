© 2024 KPCW

Summit County recorder race: Wolbach now runs unopposed

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published March 6, 2024 at 2:40 PM MST
Wolbach (above) ran an engineering and surveying business for nearly three decades and now serves as Summit County's survey manager under Recorder Rhonda Francis.
Greg Wolbach
Wolbach (above) ran an engineering and surveying business for nearly three decades and now serves as Summit County's survey manager under Recorder Rhonda Francis.

Dallin Donaldson has withdrawn his candidacy.

Besides the Summit County Council races, the only other contested election locally was for recorder and surveyor.

Two Democrats who work in the recorder’s office, Greg Wolbach and Dallin Donaldson, had tossed their names in. But now Donaldson has withdrawn.

That means Wolbach, the survey manager for Summit County, will appear alone on the ballot.

“It's been really good going into the public sector, from the private. I have a lot of knowledge that I bring into it,” he told KPCW. “I work with planning departments throughout the county, as the county surveyor, and this is just another step up from there.”

As recorder and surveyor, Wolbach would be charged with maintaining public records of all Summit County properties. It’s the first step of taxation, to record who owns what.

In the private sector, Wolbach co-owned an engineering and surveying firm for 28 years. He’s also served as a lift operations supervisor at Deer Valley Resort.

His friend and would-be opponent, Donaldson, is the chief deputy recorder and has been at the office for five years.

“At this time in my life, kind of where I'm at, got a young family and kids, it just wasn't the right time for me, honestly,” Donaldson said. “So, luckily for me Greg and I work well together, and I'll be able to work under him as his chief deputy.”

Wolbach said there’s not much to change at the county recorder’s office, which he said has been running well for years.

However, there may be opportunities to upgrade software. He said it would be a “slow progression,” as at any other government office.
Summit County Elections 2024
Connor Thomas
