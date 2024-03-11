Basin planners to consider Canyons Village parking garage

If approved, the garage would consolidate all of Canyons Village parking on the existing Cabriolet Lot.

The Canyons’ main developer, TCFC Finance, is proposing 1,800 parking spots, a four-lane drop-off area and electric vehicle chargers. All parking stalls would be covered.

Construction would happen in phases with the first two levels of the garage opening next ski season.

The garage would be completed for the 2025-2026 season, according to a planning staff report. Canyons’ upper lots would be redeveloped after that.

Last week, Community Development Director Pat Putt approved TCFC’s request to build four extra feet of height on the parking lot. With the extra height approved, this week, the developer is seeking the final sign off to break ground.

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission is scheduled to give Putt its recommendation one way or the other. Then he will have the final say. County planning staff have found the garage plans comply with all the necessary development code, so they’re recommending planning commissioners forward a positive recommendation.

Residents can give input on the proposed parking garage at the meeting March 12 around 6 p.m. at the Sheldon Richins Building in Kimball Junction.

Before that public hearing, the public can also comment on the final buildout of the nearby White Pine Canyon Village condos. The condo developer is looking to build two more four-plexes and a duplex on land adjacent to a portion of the Canyons’ golf course.