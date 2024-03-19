© 2024 KPCW

Summit County receives two awards for waterway conservation

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published March 19, 2024 at 3:31 PM MDT
Summit County Lands and Natural Resources Manager Jess Kirby (left) and Upper Weber Project Manager for Trout Unlimited Scott Catton (right) display the awards at Utah Trout Unlimited State Council annual banquet March 14.
The awards highlight work with a state nonprofit to conserve the Weber River and East Canyon Creek watersheds.

Utah’s chapter of Trout Unlimited, a national nonprofit dedicated to protecting fisheries and watersheds, presented Lands and Natural Resources Manager Jess Kirby with the awards March 14.

Kirby is the first-ever recipient of the Community Conservation Partner award. Summit County as a whole received the second-ever Community Action Towards Conservation Habitat (CATCH) award.

The honors recognize Kirby and the county’s efforts to conserve the Weber River watershed, which includes the Kamas Valley and northern Summit County. Trout Unlimited also highlighted the county’s acquisition of the 8,600-acre 910 Cattle Ranch, home to East Canyon Creek.

"Being recognized for our work in conservation is a true honor,” Kirby said. “This achievement would not have been possible without the invaluable contributions of so many partners: the World Resources Institute, USFS Kamas Ranger District, Utah’s Forestry Fire and State Lands, and of course, Trout Unlimited. Together, our collective efforts deserve celebration.”

According to Summit County, Kirby and Trout Unlimited have collaborated to fund improved fish passages and installing man-made beaver dams to improve water quality.

Helper City won the first CATCH award in 2023 for collaborating with Trout Unlimited on the Price River watershed.
