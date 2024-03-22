Fish cleaning station, boat storage planned for Echo Reservoir

Park Manager Cade Pies said a fish cleaning station and dry storage for boats are coming to the park.

“As we talk to people in the public that come visit our park, people make suggestions on what they'd like to see and what special accommodations they need,” he told KPCW.

He said the cleaning station will be installed as early as this summer. It will be a place where anglers can filet and prepare their catches on-site to cook.

“So it comes with water spigots and a drain, and as well as a grinder to get rid of the fish entrails that they won't be using,” Pies explained.

It'll go by the boat ramp and concessions building.

Farther down the line, the park is planning to develop dry storage for boats. People could rent a space for their craft instead of towing it to the reservoir from home.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources owns about 50 acres on the north side of the reservoir where Pies said the storage could go.

There is currently one private boat and RV storage business located at Echo.

Pies said any new storage facility is at least a year out. The park is in the planning stages right now.