Canyons condos neighbors sued over get permits from Summit County

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott approved the Elevation Condominiums March 18 at a hearing he called “well attended.”

Homeowners in the Timberwolf and Aspen Creek Crossing subdivisions have followed the condo development closely. They’re worried about traffic and safety impacts to Red Pine Road in upper Canyons Village.

They’d successfully lobbied the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission to ban a driveway on the property, which is behind the Escala Lodge, in 2012.

Summit County GIS The parcel where the condos would go is just above Red Pine Road, numbered "1" on the map.

When Columbus Pacific Development bought the land in 2019, it asked the planning commission to reverse course.

CPD partner Tony Tyler has argued there’s no other way for vehicles to access the property. Guests would have to park at the Hyatt Centric and walk behind the Escala with their belongings.

The planning commission didn’t side with him, but on appeal, the Summit County Council did.

Then eight neighbors and the Timbers homeowners association sued. They want Third District Court to reinstate a driveway ban.

Although the lawsuit was filed Jan. 11, Scott said the county has not been served papers yet and doesn’t need to respond in court.

“My legal counsel at the county said that we need to continue to address the application that's before us, and we can't let that potential litigation get in the way,” he said on Local News Hour March 26.

The hearing March 18 did not concern the driveway but whether other aspects of Tyler’s proposal complied with code. Scott found that it did, and he gave the go-ahead to build.

He told KPCW Tyler and the neighborhood HOA are negotiating about the issue.

Tyler confirmed their attorneys have communicated but would not comment further. The HOA’s attorney did not respond to questions Tuesday afternoon.

Tyler has said 16 total parking stalls are planned—all garage parking. A county staff report shows the six condos would each have five bedrooms.