Local authors publish book offering new perspective on leadership

Jennifer Muholland and Jeff Shuck have studied and practiced leadership their entire professional careers. And while the leadership space is well-saturated, Muholland says they felt there was more to say and wanted to share their unique message.

“‘Leading with Light’ is really awakening yourself to be more of you. And who is that person? What works for you? What's your natural way? It’s for conscious leaders all over the place, looking for something more,” she said. “They may not know what that is, they might be in a transition, they might be outgrowing a certain career or have an idea that's just calling them forth. So, ‘Leading with Light’ is kind of a guidebook or a blueprint to help them discover what that is.”

The book discusses four lights of conscious leadership she defines as being more aware, aligned and intentional with how people lead themselves and others. Once aware and connected, she says, then it becomes easier to make more conscious choices about where and how you show up.

She explains the first light of conscious leadership is recognizing you’re more than your personality and ego and part of something greater.

It is a spiritual message, she says, but not a religious one.

“We fundamentally believe, especially since post-COVID, like we don't live a personal life and a professional life anymore,” she said. “Actually, we never did. But we live one life; we are that common denominator. And so, what would life and work look like if we could bring our whole selves to wherever we chose to show up? The spiritual nature is like bringing different practices and tools into the business environment so that those parts of ourselves don't have to be separate.”

They will be signing books at Plenty’s retreat center called Heart Space next to the Hyatt Place on state Route 224 Thursday [March 28] from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.