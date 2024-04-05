© 2024 KPCW

10-hour outage to affect 1,000 residents from Silver Creek to Tollgate

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published April 5, 2024 at 3:21 PM MDT
The planned outage from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, spans Silver Creek Estates to Tollgate Canyon.
1 of 2  — Power Outage - Map 2.png
The planned outage from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, spans Silver Creek Estates to Tollgate Canyon.
Summit County
Summit County
The planned outage from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, spans Silver Creek Estates to Tollgate Canyon.
2 of 2  — Power Outage - Map 1.png
The planned outage from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, spans Silver Creek Estates to Tollgate Canyon.
Summit County

Rocky Mountain Power is cutting electricity north of Interstate 80 Wednesday, April 10, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The 10-hour, planned outage covers all of Service Area No. 3, all of Tollgate Canyon and all of Red Hawk Ranch, an estimated 1,000 residents. It does not include East Creek Ranch.

The reason for the temporary shutdown is that Rocky Mountain Power is moving power lines along Mammoth Drive, a future road connecting Silver Creek Estates to Bitner Ranch Road set for completion this year.

Rocky Mountain will cut power at 8 a.m. and restore it at 6 p.m.

Company spokesperson David Eskelsen says the outage is needed to ensure the safety of the repair crew. And he said it’s not an unusual duration of time for this kind of work.

According to Eskelsen, Rocky Mountain first began notifying affected customers April 3.

The power company recommends stocking up on nonperishables, battery-powered electronics, blankets and water to prepare for an outage. Highs will be in the 40s or 50s Wednesday.

Click bit.ly/connectorroad to receive email updates about Mammoth Drive and bit.ly/aprilpoweroutage for more information about the outage.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas