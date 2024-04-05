Guster, Spoon added to PCI’s summer concert lineup

Guster hails from Boston, Spoon from Austin, and both rock bands will play the Canyons Village Mountain Stage Amphitheater this August.

The Park City Institute’s (PCI) summer concert series opens with Americana act Blitzen Trapper on July 9.

The nonprofit arts organization has booked Guster for August 2. The band formed at Tufts in 1991 and went on to release eight albums, with a ninth on the way.

Spoon is slated for August 11. Emerging from the Austin scene in 1993, the band has played Austin City Limits and South by Southwest and got its first Grammy nomination in 2022 for Best Rock Album.

Tickets are on sale for both shows right now for Park City Institute members only. Tickets will be opened up to the general public Monday, April 8, at parkcityinstitute.org.

PCI expects to announce at least one more show in the coming weeks, and in all, is planning 11 shows at Canyons this summer.