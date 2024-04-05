Kamas woman charged after confronting workers in High Star Ranch with gun

According to the Kamas Police Department, three men were doing stone work in the private High Star Ranch neighborhood on March 27, when Malinda DeLeone allegedly confronted them and accused them of speeding.

In charging documents, Summit County prosecutors say a video recorded by the stone workers shows DeLeone brandishing a gun, threatening to shoot the men and call Immigration and Customs Enforcement to “take them out.”

DeLeone has been held without bail since her April 3 arrest and is now charged with three third degree felony counts of aggravated assault.

A Third District Court judge granted a request from prosecutors April 5 to hold DeLeone without bail until a trial. In court papers they argued DeLeone could pose an ongoing threat to the workers if released.

If convicted on all three counts, DeLeone could face a prison term of up to 15 years. It was not immediately clear Friday if she has an attorney.

Kamas police say DeLeone has previously raised concerns about speeding with their office and the High Star Ranch homeowners association.

Court records showed April 5 no court appearances have been set for DeLeone.