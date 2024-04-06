Summit County libraries invite locals to participate in National Library Week celebrations

National Library Week is April 7 to 13 and Summit County’s Kimball Junction, Kamas Valley and Coalville library branches invite the community to show their library spirit.

Dan Compton, the library director at the Kimball Junction Branch, said this is the second year Summit County libraries have held a spirit week to celebrate. The week starts with “Wear a Hat Monday” and “Crazy Socks Tuesday.” Then it’s “Wacky Wednesday” where librarians have “wacky” hair or clothes.

“It was funny because last year, it was wacky Wednesday and we were all dressed up in crazy things. And then we actually were presenting to the county council and we decided to go in wearing all of our funny clothes,” Compton laughed.

On “Throwback Thursday” librarians will wear something from a different decade. The last day of the spirit week is “Book-ish Friday” where librarians dress up as their favorite book character or wear a book-themed shirt. Those who join librarians in dressing up can visit a Summit County branch for a treat.

Participating in the spirit week is a great way for locals to show appreciation for all libraries do to support the community. Compton said Summit County libraries circulated almost 302,000 physical materials and almost 109,000 digital materials in 2023. Nearly 2,000 new borrowers were also added to the system. Compton said there are also free learning opportunities for toddlers all the way to seniors.

On top of that, Compton said libraries are also safe places locals can hang out in.

“There aren't many places nowadays you can go without being expected to pay money for something," Compton said. "The library is one of those last places where you can just go and be and pursue your interests, whatever you'd like to learn about in a safe space.”

Compton said anyone who lives or works in Summit County can get a free library card at a local branch. All that’s needed is a photo ID.