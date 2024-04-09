Summit Community Gardens gears up for growing season

This Thursday, the garden will offer a hybrid course – incorporating high altitude gardening and garden planning. Garden Director Melissa Soltesz says it’s a helpful primer on how to plant a successful garden in Park City.

“This is going to be a great class for all sorts of different folks from newbies to folks that have been gardening for years, I think everyone can have a takeaway from it,” Soltesz said. “We'll go over lots of different things from selecting seeds for our high-altitude climate, to what’s going to grow best. I know you and I talk about tomatoes a lot. And I feel like that's something everyone loves to grow, so we can figure out which seeds are going to be the best for our climate here.”

This class will be held on Thursday, April 11 from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom.

A second class on starting seeds will be held Friday, April 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in person at the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter.

‘”That's going to be a partnership with USU and Wesley Crump is going to be helping me out with that,” she said. “Wes and I will take you through all the one on ones of seed starting and soil, and you'll walk away with a tray of seeds for your garden.”

A third class on growing fruit trees will be held on Saturday, April 20 from 2 – 3:30 p.m. in the garden. Participants will learn which fruit trees to select, and how to plant and prune them. Registration for the classes can be found here.

Executive Director Helen Nadel says registration is also ongoing for summer camp for kids.

“There are still some camps available,” Nadel said. “Especially there's culinary arts in the garden, garden creations and garden arts and culture. So, a lot of focus on art and on cooking in those weeks. But every single week of camp really includes gardening, fun activities, yoga, lots of special guests, cooking, and art. All of that is included. There's just a little special focus every week.”

She adds there are camp scholarships available and this year they have more than doubled the number of them.

Dinners in the Garden will return this summer and dates are still being set – the first to be scheduled for the end of May.

