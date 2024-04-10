Summit County deputies seize printing press after local surge in counterfeit bills

A Summit County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle on Coalville’s Main Street April 9.

It matched a description given by local businesses that had recently accepted counterfeit $100 bills. Deputies stopped the vehicle and searched it.

They said they found counterfeit cash and the printer used to make it in the car. Deputies arrested the driver. His passenger was not arrested due to medical concerns but may also be charged, according to Chief Deputy Kacey Bates.

Deputies said the driver admitted to passing fake hundreds in Summit County.

“We had a number of people who have come forward, and a lot of counterfeit bills have been passed [in the county],” Sheriff Frank Smith said. “So we feel that this will really benefit the community having these people in custody.”

He said they were well-executed fakes printed on legitimate U.S. currency.

“They’ll take a $1 or a $5, bleach the bill and then will print a $100 on it,” the sheriff said. “And after doing that, then they'll pass the bill usually in a convenience store or gas station.”

Chief Bates said the hardest part of a $100 bill to replicate is the holographic “100” on the bottom right of the bill’s face. It should shimmer and change color when rotated in the light.

Deputies also said they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a fake temporary vehicle registration during the search.

The arrested driver had not been charged at the time of publication. He was released on the conditions he appear in court and commit no further crimes.