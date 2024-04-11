Silver Creek-area power outage ends early, utility line work complete

The planned outage between Silver Creek Estates and Tollgate Canyon allowed crews to safely move lines along Mammoth Drive, a future road connecting Silver Creek Estates to Bitner Ranch Road.

Rocky Mountain spokesperson John Whitesides reports crews completed the work ahead of schedule.

Silver Creek Estates residents Sally White and Boyd Mitchell said the power company and Summit County notified them ahead of time, allowing them to ensure hotspots and electronics were charged.

“It was justified,” Mitchell said, “And I'm glad that it was taken care of as fast as they could.”

Rocky Mountain finished about four hours earlier than planned. Initially, authorities told residents to prepare for a 10-hour outage.

Resident and small business owner LuAnn Lukenbach had a more difficult time because she lives in upper Silver Creek, where they use water pumps. When her home and business, LuAnn’s Cupcakes, lost power, they also lost water and heat.

“We had to be closed for the entire day,” she said.

The outage was initially scheduled for Tuesday evening and when the time changed, Lukenbach said they had to change plans too.

“I thought it would be a lot easier to handle at night, rather than during the day,” she said. “My husband is on oxygen, which is a problem during the day or the night, so we had to make arrangements for that.”

LuAnn’s is back open as of Thursday, and Whitesides said Rocky Mountain Power isn’t planning any more outages in the area for now.

Residents may still see power crews into next week. Whitesides said they’re cleaning up the old poles and wiring replaced Wednesday.

Construction on the Mammoth Drive connector road resumes May 1, according to Summit County’s tentative schedule:

• Mammoth Drive – May 1 - June 15

• South Parking Lot – April 22 - May 30

• North Parking Lot – June 1 - June 30

• Silver Creek Road – Will be built in two phases: The West section will be built July through mid-August, and the East section will be built mid-August through September

• Roundabout concrete and landscaping – October 1 - October 30

Visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/connectorroad to sign up for weekly email updates. Summit County will post updates on Nextdoor and the Silver Creek Neighbors Facebook page as well.