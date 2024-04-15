Summit County roadway safety open house to focus on “high injury” areas

The Mountainland Association of Governments, or MAG, is hosting a roadway safety open house in Kimball Junction on Tuesday.

The event will focus on where the greatest number of vehicle crashes take place locally, the causes behind them, and how officials are working to minimize them.

MAG is developing a safety action plan as part of a $5 billion grant program from the US Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All initiative.

The money will be delegated to communities to address “high injury” areas.

When the plan is finalized this spring, local governments may apply for funds to build the identified projects.

People can share their feedback at Tuesday’s open house, which is being held at the Sheldon Richins building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Another open house will be held in Wasatch County Wednesday, April 24, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Heber Public Safety Building.