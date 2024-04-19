Francis City explores possibilities, rules for creating an RV campground

Francis isn’t currently considering such an application, but City Planner Katie Henneuse said there are plenty of potential applicants.

“We've had quite a few calls lately about people wanting to put an RV park or an RV campground in Francis, and the most popular location that people are looking at … is a parcel just east of the [rodeo] arena,” she told the Francis City Planning Commission April 18.

So the planning commission talked about updating its current RV park regulations at the meeting, to make sure the city is prepared if someone brings an application forward.

Henneuse noted the economic benefits an RV park could bring. If it had cabins, those would generate hotel tax dollars for the city.

Commission Vice Chair Rich Christiansen said the land east of the Spring Hollow Road rodeo grounds in the city park is valuable, and it’s worth considering different types of uses on it.

“20 years from now, if we put this smack dab next to the arena, I think we'll all say, ‘Wow, I wish we hadn’t done that because that’s some prime commercial real estate, or it could have been used better another way,’” he said April 18.

To build an RV park, applicants would need to get a conditional use permit from the planning commission. That means showing the commission they’re mitigating any adverse effects to neighbors.

Commissioners agreed an RV park in Francis should not allow permanent residents. The current ordinances prohibit removing axles, wheels and tires from an RV, or setting up mailboxes.

The commission plans to discuss the city’s RV-related ordinances at a future meeting, but it didn’t set a specific date to do so.

Commissioners also expressed a desire for input from members of the public during public hearings before they advance or approve any proposal.