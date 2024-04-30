Park City Figure Skating Club spring show is tribute to ‘Beauty and the Beast’

This year’s show is “A Tale of Belle and the Beast,” a tribute to “Beauty and the Beast.” There will be three performances at the Park City Ice Arena, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and a Saturday matinee at 3 p.m. Club president and co-chair of the event Taylor Knight says with 82 club members participating, this is the biggest show they’ve ever produced.

Skater Awstyn Knight performs the roll of Mrs. Potts.

“I'm on the ice a lot,” she said. “I have a solo and I get to skate to the iconic ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ while Beauty and the Beast are skating in the background doing their own waltz.”

She adds that it’s an opportunity for club members to show off their hard work, by performing some of their best tricks.

“There are a lot of doubles and triples, Awstyn said. “We have probably around 10 skaters who can do triples, and most of us just do doubles. But in group numbers, there'll be a lot of working together, some lifts, a bunch of synchronized spins and these things we call pinwheels - we all link arms, and we spin around in circles. And it's super fun.”

Taylor adds it’s also an opportunity for the skaters who may not go on to compete on a world stage to see if they want to continue skating professionally.

“This is definitely one of the many avenues that the skaters can take in their skating careers,” Taylor Knight said. “And the show side of it is not for everybody but this is a great opportunity for them to dabble in it, to see if it's something that they enjoy. And then they can go on to things like Disney on Ice later or traveling with shows on the road if they don't want to continue with the competitive side.”

