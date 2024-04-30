Summit County resident eliminated from American Idol

Richins performed her version of "Traitor" by Olivia Rodrigo Monday, after a rocking performance of 3 Doors Down's "Here Without You" to make it into the Top 8 Sunday night.

Monday was the Judges’ Song Contest when judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie each selected a song anonymously for the Top 8 to perform. Katy had the most songs chosen by the artists to perform.

America voted and determined the Top 6, leaving the judges to save the artist they wanted to see in the Top 7. Kaibrienne was eliminated after the judges saved McKenna Faith Brienholt to make it to the top seven for next week’s contest.

The six artists going on with her include Jack Blocker, Abi Carter, Julia Gagnon, Triston Harper, Will Moseley and Emmy Russell.