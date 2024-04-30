© 2024 KPCW

Summit County resident eliminated from American Idol

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 30, 2024 at 12:24 PM MDT
Summit County native Kaibrienne Richins performed her way into the Top 8 of American Idol but found the end of the road Monday night.

Richins performed her version of "Traitor" by Olivia Rodrigo Monday, after a rocking performance of 3 Doors Down's "Here Without You" to make it into the Top 8 Sunday night.

Monday was the Judges’ Song Contest when judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie each selected a song anonymously for the Top 8 to perform. Katy had the most songs chosen by the artists to perform.

America voted and determined the Top 6, leaving the judges to save the artist they wanted to see in the Top 7. Kaibrienne was eliminated after the judges saved McKenna Faith Brienholt to make it to the top seven for next week’s contest.

The six artists going on with her include Jack Blocker, Abi Carter, Julia Gagnon, Triston Harper, Will Moseley and Emmy Russell.
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
