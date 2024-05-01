Summit County Fair rodeo, demolition derby tickets on sale

The county fair will run August 3 through 10 this year at the fairgrounds in Coalville.

The fair opens with the ever-popular demolition derby at 7 p.m. on the first night. The PRCA Rodeo runs the final two nights.

Tickets for both events went on sale May 1 at 9 a.m. Click here to purchase.

Food vendors can apply at the fair’s website. Sign-ups for the Little Buckaroo Rodeo, open horse show, camping and parade are open too.