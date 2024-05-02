‘Once in a generation opportunity’: local land trust blows by federal funding goal

The conservancy nearly tripled its 2023 federal fundraising goal of $15 million, raising $43 million, according to CEO Cheryl Fox.

She attributes the windfall to the most recent Farm Bill, which allocated more money than expected to conservation efforts.

“What we're hearing from land trusts across the region is this increased federal funding is sort of a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” Fox said.

The Utah Headwaters Initiative aims to protect land upstream of the Bear, Provo and Weber rivers.

Summit Land’s overall goal is to raise $100 million and put 36,000 acres under conservation easements by 2028.

The organization announced at its annual breakfast April 30 the conservancy has closed on over 16,000 acres with 12,700 more looking promising.

But land donations and individual contributions are still necessary for the conservancy to get to $100 million. Fox said individual donors are key.