134 South Summit High graduates offered millions in scholarships

The 134 graduating seniors at South Summit High School were offered $3,264,298 in scholarships this year.

According to the South Summit School District, that’s an over 500% increase from seven years ago. Graduates were offered $624,665 in 2017.

School district Public Relations Director Jodi Jones says the credit for the bump goes to Amy Regan, who was hired as the college access and readiness advisor around seven years ago.

Jodi Jones / South Summit School District The Class of 2024 included 134 students who had the high school's highest-ever average ACT scores last year.

Jones said the South Summit Education Foundation has also supported student success by offering incentive scholarships to students.

If students apply to enough awards, even if they don’t win them, the education foundation will give them a scholarship funded by local donors.

“As business partners and community leaders in the area found out that [the scholarship program] was happening,” Jones said, “they wanted to contribute and felt like it was a way to invest back into our kids.”

Jodi Jones / South Summit School District Graduates sing the national anthem May 24, 2024.

Of the 134 graduates from the Class of 2024, 83 will continue their education, 24 will serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and 19 plan to work. One is entering the United States Air Force.

South Summit fielded 13 Sterling Scholars this year, Utah seniors recognized for excellence in a specific subject or activity. And the Class of 2024 recorded the highest average ACT scores in school history as juniors.

Jodi Jones / South Summit School District Student body president Noah Gunnerson addresses his classmates, school faculty and guests.

The May 24 graduation ceremony at the high school’s football field began with a welcome and inspirational thoughts from twin brothers Aspen and Sage Ames.

Student body president Noah Gunnerson was the student speaker, and Ellis Leary played a number on the piano.