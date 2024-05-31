Summit, Wasatch counties to receive funding for outdoor recreation projects

The Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation announced funding for 130 projects in Utah meant to enhance outdoor recreation opportunities throughout the state. More than $15 million will fund infrastructure and $3 million in grants will go to Off-Highway Vehicle projects. Every county in the state will receive money.

Ten outdoor recreation projects and three OHV projects in Summit and Wasatch counties have been approved for funding.

Three projects will restore existing recreation areas. The Wasatch Trails Foundation received $75,000 for trail maintenance on the Dutch Hollow area in Wasatch Mountain State Park. The Dutch Hollow trail area is the most used trail in the Heber Valley. The project will cost a total of $150,000.

A $150,000 Mountainland Association of Governments project was awarded $35,000 to construct a one-mile trail from the Ross Creek parking area to the Perimeter Trail. The money will also help restore the Wada Way Loop and Keetley Loop.

And the U.S. Forest Service was awarded $150,000 to improve infrastructure around Strawberry Reservoir including asphalt, restroom path accessibility and signage. The project will cost over $300,000.

Other Summit and Wasatch county projects received funding for new recreation efforts. One project creating the first backcountry trail connection between the 45th Star Conservation Preserve into Wasatch Mountain State Park and connecting Park City’s southeasternmost trail network from Deer Valley East Village into the Heber Valley trail system received $59,000. The Wasatch Trails Foundation project will cost $118,000 and will connect Summit and Wasatch counties.

Summit Land Conservancy received $130,000 to finish phase 2 of a project connecting the Marchant Meadows property to the existing Stevens Grove trail near Oakley. The over $300,000 project needed funding to build a parking area and bridge.

Other projects were awarded funding for outdoor classroom projects. Wasatch Community Gardens received $15,000 to transform its primary outdoor gathering space into a more accessible outdoor classroom. Right now, visitors must travel over a sloped incline covered by large wood chips, but the new classroom would allow the organization to host accessible field trips, classes, workshops and more.

The National Ability Center received over $2,000 to create a seating area for youth at the center by the challenge course. The NAC was awarded another $15,0000 for a different project to install a sunshade over the center’s adaptive playground so kids can recreate longer.

Summit County received grant money to fund a $30,000 project meant to the 910 Cattle Ranch clean. The county recently finalized the purchase of the 910 Cattle Ranch and plans to expand access and increase daily visitation in the area. The county was awarded $15,000 to install dog waste trash cans and watershed stewardship interpretive signage.

A “regionally significant” project in Midway City was awarded $750,000 to build a trail connecting Main Street and Bergi Lane.

Three projects in Summit and Wasatch counties were awarded Off-Highway Vehicle grants. The Utah Avalanche Center received over $140,000 to support a project providing avalanche safety forecasts to motorized users.

Two projects in the Uinta-Cache National Forest received funding. One project was awarded almost $350,000 to improve the management of motorized recreation and travel management on roads and routes within the forest. The other project, meant to provide the public with safe, reliable information on winter conditions in the forest, was awarded almost $130,000.

Click here for the complete list of 2024 Outdoor Recreation Grant recipients and here for the complete list of Off-Highway Vehicle Grants recipients.