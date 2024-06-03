New court documents detail more about group behind Browns Canyon party after shooting

One of the five men facing felony gun charges in the shooting co-owns Diamond Dluxe, the group court documents state organized the party in Browns Canyon.

As of Monday, the house party was still advertised on Diamond Dluxe’s Instagram, which includes footage from other parties across the state.

Summit County prosecutors say the house party was hosted at a 7,000-square-foot short-term rental May 18.

The events space is no longer on Airbnb, but was still listed on Vrbo as of Monday. It boasts 43 beds and indoor-outdoor recreation facilities, including an indoor slide.

Prosecutors say Summit County Sheriff’s deputies found hundreds of people at the property when they responded to the May 19 shooting.

Sheriff Frank Smith had four deputies working that night and then had to call in 20 more to process evidence and interview witnesses. At least seven agencies responded.

“The impact to the community besides the event was we had to bring so many people in we cost about $25,000 in overtime,” the sheriff said. “We feel like we know who the main culprits are, and we've reached out to our federal partners to help us investigate the case.”

The party started at 11 p.m., but things devolved when party organizers asked a group of men to leave around 3 a.m.

Prosecutors say those men went to their cars but tried to return to the party when they got into an argument with organizers from Diamond Dluxe.

One of the men kicked out, 18-year-old Jose Enrique Suniga-Diaz, allegedly flashed a gun at the organizers. Two of them then fired shots above Suniga-Diaz’s group.

Five men have been charged for the shooting and all are being held in the Summit County jail without bond.

Attorneys for Diamond Dluxe co-owner, 23-year-old Francisco Enrique Romero-Fuenmayor, requested bail June 1.

They blame Suniga-Diaz for escalating the situation by flashing a weapon and say Romero-Fuenmayor was defending himself and his business.

A hearing to determine if the suspects will remain in custody pending a trial has been delayed until mid-June.

Prosecutors recently updated charging documents to state that, of the 42 shell casings found at the scene, 22 were near party organizers, and 17 were near the men kicked out of the party. Four cars at the scene had bullet holes.

At least two people were injured during the firefight.

Diamond Dluxe did not respond to a request for comment Monday.