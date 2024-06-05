Kamas Action’s ‘Gateway to Summer’ boasts double the vendors
South Summit County’s first summer market of the year happens this Saturday, and it's expanded.
The June 8 Gateway to Summer celebration will be at Kamas’ new event center by Kamas City Park.
Kate Wynn, secretary at Kamas Action, which organizes the event, says previously it’s been under the flagpole at Kamas City Hall.
Hosting at the events center means vendor booths can spread out indoors and outdoors. Wynn estimates there were a dozen vendors last year, and this year there are two dozen.
“Everything from baked goods, art, jewelry, all kinds of things,” Wynn said. “So it's going to be really exciting.”
There will also be live music, a bounce house and a food truck. Wynn says it’s one of Kamas Action’s most popular events.
Another organization, Kamas Valley History Group, hopes to leverage that popularity to attract new members.
Wynn is the history group’s secretary too, and she says it has shrunk from 14 to eight members recently as members passed away. The nonprofit, which hosts educational talks and tours, will hold its first ever open house at Gateway to Summer.
“We are bringing the museum along,” Wynn said. “Hopefully, people will come and chat to us and find out what it's all about and then decide to come and join us.”
Gateway to Summer is June 8 at 400 South and 50 East from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It kicks off a slate of activities from Kamas Action this summer, including the return of Oakley’s farmers market and arts market and a Kamas civic history talk.
- June 15, 2 p.m.: "Civic Leadership in Kamas Valley" history talk at the Kamas Library
- June 17, 7 p.m.: repeat of "Civic Leadership in Kamas Valley" history talk at the Kamas Library
- Saturdays in July and August, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Oakley Market at Oakley City Hall, with local produce, food, art and gifts. Will not run July 13 or August 10.
- July 13, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Park City & Summit County Arts Market at Oakley's Red Barn, including food trucks and live music
- August 10, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Kamas Valley Arts Market at Kamas City Event Center, with local food, art and gifts