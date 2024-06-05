Kamas Action’s ‘Gateway to Summer’ boasts double the vendors

The June 8 Gateway to Summer celebration will be at Kamas’ new event center by Kamas City Park.

Kate Wynn, secretary at Kamas Action, which organizes the event, says previously it’s been under the flagpole at Kamas City Hall.

Hosting at the events center means vendor booths can spread out indoors and outdoors. Wynn estimates there were a dozen vendors last year, and this year there are two dozen.

“Everything from baked goods, art, jewelry, all kinds of things,” Wynn said. “So it's going to be really exciting.”

There will also be live music, a bounce house and a food truck. Wynn says it’s one of Kamas Action’s most popular events.

Another organization, Kamas Valley History Group, hopes to leverage that popularity to attract new members.

Wynn is the history group’s secretary too, and she says it has shrunk from 14 to eight members recently as members passed away. The nonprofit, which hosts educational talks and tours, will hold its first ever open house at Gateway to Summer.

“We are bringing the museum along,” Wynn said. “Hopefully, people will come and chat to us and find out what it's all about and then decide to come and join us.”

Gateway to Summer is June 8 at 400 South and 50 East from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It kicks off a slate of activities from Kamas Action this summer, including the return of Oakley’s farmers market and arts market and a Kamas civic history talk.