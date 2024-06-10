Semi rolls over, injures trucker on Bear Hollow Dr.

The semi-truck was parked at the intersection of Bear Hollow Drive and Bear View Drive June 9, about a 7% elevation grade.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the driver tried to stop the truck when it began rolling backwards down Bear Hollow but was run over by its tires.

The truck rolled down an embankment to Enclave Lane before stopping on its side. It took out part of a guardrail and a fire hydrant.

An ambulance transported the driver to the hospital.

Summit County sheriff’s deputies say they left the Occupational Health and Safety Administration a voicemail about the incident. KPCW did not find any complaints were filed over the incident as of June 10.