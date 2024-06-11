Crews to continue prescribed burns along Mirror Lake Highway this week
Crews are conducting more prescribed burns in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest about 10 miles east of Kamas and plan to burn through the end of the week.
Firefighters have closed Shingle Creek Trail and Norway Flats Road for the duration of the burns.
So far more than 670 acres have been burned to reduce wildfire fuels.
The Lower North Fork Trailhead is also closed so fire personnel can use it as a helicopter base for fire operations.
Summit County warns smoke may be visible near Mirror Lake Highway and throughout the county. Fire management asks residents not to report it.