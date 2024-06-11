© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Crews to continue prescribed burns along Mirror Lake Highway this week

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 11, 2024 at 4:16 PM MDT
People should expect to see smoke from SR 150.
U.S. Forest Service Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
Burns in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest are expected to continue through Friday, June 14.

Crews are conducting more prescribed burns in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest about 10 miles east of Kamas and plan to burn through the end of the week.

Firefighters have closed Shingle Creek Trail and Norway Flats Road for the duration of the burns.

So far more than 670 acres have been burned to reduce wildfire fuels.

The Lower North Fork Trailhead is also closed so fire personnel can use it as a helicopter base for fire operations.

Summit County warns smoke may be visible near Mirror Lake Highway and throughout the county. Fire management asks residents not to report it.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver