Wasatch Back reservoirs over 90% full

The state’s mountains fared better with close to normal precipitation levels at 2.3 inches.

The water year-to-date precipitation totals stand at 135% of normal as of June 1. Precipitation levels in 6 of the state’s watersheds are also above normal; 10 are below.

Statewide water storage is at 91% capacity, which is the highest it has been for at least 15 years.

In Wasatch County Deer Creek and Strawberry stand at 98% and Jordanelle is at 96% full.

Summit County reservoirs are also faring well with East Canyon and Smith and Morehouse over 100% full, Echo standing at 96% and Rockport Reservoir at 93% full.