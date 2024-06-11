© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch Back reservoirs over 90% full

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 11, 2024 at 3:09 PM MDT
A springtime view of the Jordanelle Reservoir.
Grace Doerfler / KPCW
A springtime view of the Jordanelle Reservoir. As of June 1, 2024 the reservoir is 96% full.

From Cache to Washington counties, only a half an inch of precipitation fell in Utah’s valleys during May. That’s 64% below normal for the month.

The state’s mountains fared better with close to normal precipitation levels at 2.3 inches.

The water year-to-date precipitation totals stand at 135% of normal as of June 1. Precipitation levels in 6 of the state’s watersheds are also above normal; 10 are below.

Statewide water storage is at 91% capacity, which is the highest it has been for at least 15 years.

In Wasatch County Deer Creek and Strawberry stand at 98% and Jordanelle is at 96% full.

Summit County reservoirs are also faring well with East Canyon and Smith and Morehouse over 100% full, Echo standing at 96% and Rockport Reservoir at 93% full.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver