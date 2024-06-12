© 2024 KPCW

Construction begins on new Park City Mountain gondola

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 12, 2024 at 4:20 PM MDT
The base of the Sunrise Gondola will be next to the Pendry hotel at the Park City Mountain Canyons Village base.
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
The base of the Sunrise Gondola will be next to the Pendry hotel at the Park City Mountain Canyons Village base.

Construction has begun on Park City Mountain’s new Sunrise Gondola at the Canyons Village base.

The new 10-passenger gondola will replace the three-person Sunrise chair lift.

The base of the new lift will be below the current lift near the Pendry Plaza and take skiers and snowboarders up to the Red Pine area.

The project broke ground on its second phase in early June 2024. Crews will make infrastructure improvements and prepare where the bottom terminal will be installed.

The resort predicts phase three to begin in 2025, when the existing Sunrise lift will be removed and the gondola installed.

The plans were approved in January of 2024 and the Sunrise Gondola is expected to open for the 2025-2026 winter ski season.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver