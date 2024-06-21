August hearing will determine if Kouri Richins stands trial for murder

Judge Richard Mrazik reserved Aug. 26 to Aug. 28 for the preliminary hearing to determine whether Richins will stand trial on murder and drug charges.

She’s accused of fatally poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, with five times the lethal dose of fentanyl back in March of 2022.

Richins was also in court yesterday [Thursday] to schedule her next appearance for a property dispute with her late husband’s sister, Katie Richins Benson.

She’ll be back in front of Judge Mrazik for the civil suit over the Richins’ family home Aug. 15.