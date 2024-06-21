© 2024 KPCW

August hearing will determine if Kouri Richins stands trial for murder

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 21, 2024 at 4:39 PM MDT
Kouri Richins, a Kamas mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, then wrote a children's book about grieving, looks on during a hearing Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at the Summit County courthouse in Silver Summit.
Rick Bowmer
/
POOL AP
Kouri Richins, a Kamas mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, then wrote a children's book about grieving, looks on during a hearing Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at the Summit County courthouse in Silver Summit.

Kamas mother of three, Kouri Richins, appeared in 3rd District Court Friday afternoon for a scheduling conference where a late August date was set for her preliminary hearing for murder and drug charges.

Judge Richard Mrazik reserved Aug. 26 to Aug. 28 for the preliminary hearing to determine whether Richins will stand trial on murder and drug charges.

She’s accused of fatally poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, with five times the lethal dose of fentanyl back in March of 2022.

Richins was also in court yesterday [Thursday] to schedule her next appearance for a property dispute with her late husband’s sister, Katie Richins Benson.

She’ll be back in front of Judge Mrazik for the civil suit over the Richins’ family home Aug. 15.
