Wild Heart Sanctuary to host 'FUNraiser' this week

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 24, 2024 at 2:22 PM MDT
wild-heart-sanctuary.com

Wild Heart Sanctuary’s annual benefit concert is Wednesday, July 26, with a full night of music and fun planned for the whole family.

The Wild Heart Sanctuary began rescuing horses from the Bureau of Land Management roundups and bringing them to its Park City sanctuary 11 years ago.

Wild Heart’s Sonya Richins said since the sanctuary began, its herd has grown.

“We started with four wild mustangs and now we're up to nine, and we call it the ‘Wild Heart’ herd. And what we do is it's not only a sanctuary and a refuge for wild horses, but it's also a place where people can come do yoga, we do art classes, we just did a western line dance class, that was a blast.”

To celebrate the wild horses and to help support community events, the sanctuary is hosting a benefit concert.

“We call it a ‘FUNraiser’ because we want to have fun too… So Cactus Buds is going to play,” she said. “They're an acoustic duo here in Silver Creek and they play all around and they're amazing. They're going to do a lot of fun cover songs and some of their own original stuff.”

So pack your picnic, lawn chairs, blankets and beverages for a night of “FUNraising” at the Wild Heart Sanctuary in Park City. Richins said the sanctuary’s goal is to raise enough money to buy 1,400 bales of hay.

Tickets to the concert are $88 per person.
