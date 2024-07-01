© 2024 KPCW

Summit County man arrested for lewdness in Highland Estates

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published July 1, 2024 at 4:07 PM MDT
Summit County Sheriff's Office

He was released after being booked on lewdness and disorderly conduct late Sunday.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says someone reported a nude man walking down Highland Drive late Sunday.

When deputies arrived, they say he was uncooperative and “seemed to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.” However, Chief Deputy Kacey Bates says the man was not naked, he was wearing shorts.

The man allegedly refused to comply with orders to return home, and deputies arrested him.

Bates did not say whether the man was intoxicated, only saying he was booked for lewdness and disorderly conduct.

The man was released and had not been charged as of Monday.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas