Summit County man arrested for lewdness in Highland Estates

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says someone reported a nude man walking down Highland Drive late Sunday.

When deputies arrived, they say he was uncooperative and “seemed to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.” However, Chief Deputy Kacey Bates says the man was not naked, he was wearing shorts.

The man allegedly refused to comply with orders to return home, and deputies arrested him.

Bates did not say whether the man was intoxicated, only saying he was booked for lewdness and disorderly conduct.

The man was released and had not been charged as of Monday.