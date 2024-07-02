County, city offices closed for Fourth of July

State Liquor Stores and Summit and Wasatch county offices will be closed Thursday.

Park City Hall and administrative offices, the Park City Ice Arena and the Park City Library and Lucky Ones Coffee also close on the holiday.

The Park City MARC will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and the lap and leisure pools will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Summit County’s Basin Rec Field House will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the lap pool will close at noon Thursday. All fitness classes are canceled.

Summit and Wasatch county libraries will also be closed Thursday and reopen Friday.

The U.S. Post Office, FedEx and UPS will be closed and no mail will be delivered.

Trash pickup will be delayed from Thursday to Friday in both Summit or Wasatch counties.

And residents are reminded to not put fireworks or flammable material in garbage containers.