Oakley’s first July 4 pickleball tournament billed as Summit County’s largest

Two hundred eighty-five players registered for the tournament, which runs July 5 and 6.

The city is hosting the event at the 12 outdoor pickleball courts at the Oakley Recreation/Rodeo Complex. Built last summer, the complex is the largest dedicated pickleball facility in Summit County. In a press release, Oakley City claims the tournament is also the largest ever held in the county.

Local sponsors include Ultimate Home Lending, Oakley Diner, Ken’s Kash, FiiZ Drinks, Oakley Bakery, Teton Wealth Group, Simply Blush and No Worries Construction. Selkirk Sports is a national sponsor.

Pickleball enthusiasts paid $30 to register for the event; registration closed July 1.

Each participant is guaranteed four games, and there are various age and ability brackets for men’s, women’s and mixed doubles.

Scores will not be reported to DUPR, or dynamic universal pickleball rating, a standardized ranking system for pickleballers and their clubs across the globe.

The pickleball tournament will happen alongside Oakley’s annual rodeo, which itself expanded this year. The event will be five days instead of four, with an extra day of bull riding.

Click here for more information.